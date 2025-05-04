Pedestrian hit, killed after accident on I-485

CHARLOTTE — Officials say one person is dead after an accident on the I-485 outer loop Saturday night.

MEDIC says that they were called to the area of I-485 and Steele Creek Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived at the scene, officials say that one person was pronounced dead.

The outer loop was shut down for several hours while highway patrol deputies investigated the accident.

So far, there is no word on what led to this accident or who was killed.

We are reaching out to investigators and will provide updates as they become available.

