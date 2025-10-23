Cabarrus County swim coach arrested for child abduction

CONCORD, N.C. — A teacher and swim coach in Cabarrus County is facing felony charges of child abduction, according to court documents obtained by Channel 9 on Thursday.

According to court records, Camryn Carte was arrested on two counts of abduction of children.

We learned from Cabarrus County Schools that Carte has been a teacher at Weddington Hills Elementary School since August 2024, and she was the swim coach at Concord High School during the 2024-2025 winter season.

Camryn Carte

Officials said the charges “stem from an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.”

Arrest paperwork says Carte allegedly “had sleepovers” and showed a juvenile inappropriate pictures. The incident was reported in August, but may date back to Dec. 24, 2024.

School officials said Carte has been placed on suspension during the investigation.

(VIDEO: Former teacher used stolen Social Security number to get the job)

Former teacher used stolen Social Security number to get the job

©2025 Cox Media Group