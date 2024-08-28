Cabarrus Creamery to reopen after closing due to downtown Concord construction

CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus Creamery is going to reopen in downtown Concord after being closed for nearly a year.

Back in November, Channel 9 reported the ice cream shop closed its doors amid slow sales due to the streetscape project. Small businesses like the ice cream shop say they have been struggling because of the construction on the downtown streetscape.

However, business owners agree when the construction work is finished, it will be great. Plans call for 22-foot wide sidewalks, 11-foot travel lanes, street trees, landscaping, updated utilities and more.

In November, Cabarrus Creamery closed with sales down 50% from the year prior. Now, they plan to reopen on Oct. 5.

The shop posted on Facebook that they’ll only be open on weekends initially with a slimmed-down menu.

“We think we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” the post reads.

(WATCH BELOW: Police investigate deadly shooting in Concord)

Police investigate deadly shooting in Concord

©2024 Cox Media Group