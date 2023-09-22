Two hurt in crash on Hwy 24/27 in Cabarrus County, deputies say

MIDLAND, N.C. — Two people have been hurt following an accident in Midland, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Highway 24/27 near Bethel Church Road.

Deputies said a Chevy Silverado was making a left turn off of Bethel Church Road when it was t-boned by a Mack truck. The Silverado then hit a Ford F-250.

An initial investigation revealed that the Mack truck was heading east on Highway 24/27 when it attempted to stop for a yellow light but was unable to.

The driver and a passenger in the Silverado were taken by EMS to Atrium Heath Cabarrus, according to deputies.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this crash.

