Serious crash under investigation in Midland, deputies say

MIDLAND, N.C. — A serious crash involving several vehicles in Midland is under investigation, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Bethel School Road near Saddlebrook Drive.

Midland Fire and Rescue said they are evaluating several patients. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said Bethel School Road is being shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

