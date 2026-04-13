Cabinet company installs unique feature in St. Jude Dream Home

WAXHAW, N.C. — Tickets for the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale in just a matter of days. It’s your chance to win a new, custom home, while supporting the lifesaving work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For the company behind the cabinets, it’s their 11th St. Jude Dream Home.

Eudy’s Cabinets is donating more than $60,000 worth of materials and labor for the Waxhaw home. This year, they’ve included a very special feature in the primary bedroom.

“This is gonna be a built-in coffee bar with a beverage fridge inside of it,” Dennis Hartsell with Eudy’s Cabinets said. “As a coffee drinker, this is a dream.”

The company also installed a floating vanity in the primary bathroom — just one of the many upgrades throughout the home.

The Dream Home is valued at $695,000. Since labor and materials are donated, every penny from ticket sales goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to continue the lifesaving mission there.

Tickets do on sale at 6 a.m. Thursday. They’re $100 each. St. Jude says 27,000 will be sold, and they’ll go quickly. It’ll generate $2.7 million for St. Jude.

The winning ticket will be drawn on June 17.

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