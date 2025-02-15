Cadillac F1 operation approved for incentives in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Incentives have been approved for a major motorsports project in Concord.

Concord City Council last night approved a grant for Motorsport IP Acquisition Co. I LLC, which is affiliated with Cadillac’s new Formula One team. The entity is proposing a $75 million to $85 million investment in personal property “to develop a site to support the development of the power unit (engine) for the Cadillac F1 vehicle,” city records show.

The site is part of Hendrick Motorsports’ land holdings planned for advanced manufacturing facilities.

