Longtime Ballantyne restaurant Miró Spanish Grille snags SouthPark space

CHARLOTTE — The stars have aligned for Miró Spanish Grille. The Ballantyne staple will bring the flavors of Spain to SouthPark when its second restaurant opens this fall, Felipe Alvarez says.

Alvarez owns the concept with Erwin Del Poso and Aldo Caballero.

Miro has signed a deal for roughly 4,000 square feet at 4905 Ashley Park Lane. That space was most recently home to Fontana Di Vino, which closed in February.

“Even though it wasn’t in our plans to open up a second location this year, we took this chance,” Alvarez says. “We always wanted to come to SouthPark. The stars aligned and here we are.”

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