Caldwell County gets help after dozens of dogs, cats rescued in animal cruelty case

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Humane Society of the United States said in a news release Thursday that it’s helping Caldwell County take care of dozens of animals in an alleged cruelty case.

The HSUS is taking care of about 60 dogs and cats that were rescued by Caldwell County Animal Care and Enforcement in September.

Caldwell County Animal Care and Enforcement found the animals living in stacked cages in overcrowded, filthy conditions in a 960-square-foot home on Greasy Creek Road in Lenoir.

The county agency, which was already over capacity, asked for the HSUS’ help to transport and care for the rescued animals.

The HSUS took 55 dogs and four cats to its care and rehabilitation center in Maryland on Wednesday.

They are providing daily care for the animals.

The HSUS will place the animals with shelter and rescue partners so they can find homes after they are assessed and treated by veterinarians.

“Caldwell County Animal Care and Enforcement appreciates the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States in caring for the animals surrendered to our shelter,” said Richard Gilliland, Caldwell County Animal Care and Enforcement director, in the news release. “When rescue partners like the HSUS take animals from our shelter, we know those animals will receive the best possible care.”

Lisa Maria Meatyard faces 59 counts of animal cruelty. She was arrested along with Karen Renee Harris in September’s animal cruelty case.

Meatyard was also charged after more than 60 neglected dogs were rescued in February 2021 from a property in Lenoir.





