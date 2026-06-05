Camp shows kids what it’s like to be police officers

YORK, S.C. — Dozens of children in York County are learning what it means to be a police officer.

The kids spent the week at a special camp that showed them what emergency workers really do.

South Carolina reporter Tina Terry spoke with officers who hope they’re learning even more.

“I just want to say that this camp is really fun, and how much I love it,” said fourth-grader Reagan Simpson.

Reagan spent the first days of summer break having fun with police officers and has learned a lot.

“I learned how police officers’ jobs are important, and how they help the community,” said seventh-grader Behati Biniasz.

That’s just one thing organizers of the York Police Summer Camp hoped children would learn.

“They realize that we’re human and they realize that we care,” said Dale Edwards, city of York.

The organizers said that demonstration of care can change the trajectory of young lives.

“The first thing we do with this camp is we let the kids make their own rules,” Edwards said. “But these kids make some really tough rules that they follow all week, which, when we’re doing these rules, we explain to them, these rules are no different than the law out here.”

Organizers hope the experience points them in the direction of a career in law enforcement.

“And it’s to get them involved in it and see that there’s more to life than just a 9-5 job,” Edwards said. “You can have something that you can have fun doing, something that’s rewarding on top of that.”

This free camp wrapped up on Friday. The police hope it sets a good tone for the summer months and that kids make good choices.

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