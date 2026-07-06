Car crash into utility pole knocks out power in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A crash involving a utility pole turned into a power outage for many in south Charlotte early Monday morning.

Traffic Team 9 got information about a crash on Providence Road at Meadowood Lane just after 6 a.m. Monday. Authorities confirmed that a utility pole was knocked down and blocked part of the roadway in the area.

Duke Energy said over 1,100 customers were without power because of the incident.

We’re asking MEDIC for information on injuries.

Keep updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

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