Pageland police searching for who’s responsible for cutting down Flock cameras

PAGELAND, S.C. — Police in Pageland are looking for whoever cut down two of the town’s Flock safety cameras.

The department posted a picture online, but did not say where the cameras were exactly.

Police use the Flock system to help find stolen cars and wanted suspects.

We’re working to learn why someone may have cut those cameras down, but people have raised concerns about Flock cameras and their privacy before.

Flock says its license plate readers only capture still images of cars, which are delated after 30 days.

The company says officers only activate the video network after they get a specific call for help.

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