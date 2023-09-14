Car crashes into Statesville Verizon store, flying debris hospitalizes one employee

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A car busted through a store wall, traveling through a Verizon store in Statesville and injuring an employee on Wednesday morning, Statesville Police report.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Verizon Car Crash in Statesville, Source: City of Statesville

The two people in the car, ages 81 and 85, were not injured in the crash.

One employee was reportedly close to the area where the car broke through the wall. Although the employee was not hit by the car itself, the debris that scattered from the point of impact caused minor injuries, sending the employee to the hospital.

The car was a 2013 Chevrolet Cruise, driven by the 81-year-old.

No charges are being sought against the driver, according to SPD.

After investigating the scene, the Statesville Fire Department reported the rest of the building at 1025 Glenway Drive is intact.

