Car seat regulations tighten to better protect children from side-impact crashes

CHARLOTTE — Tougher safety rules are on the way for car seats, with a new federal regulation focusing on dangerous side-impact crashes. Consumer Reports explains what you need to know about the important changes.

Consumer Reports conducts its own independent crash testing for car seats which goes beyond federal standards.

For years. car seat manufacturers have made claims about side-impact protection, but there’s been no industry standard to back it up.

However, that will soon change with a new federal rule requiring seats to be tested in a simulated side-impact collision.

“Previously, the car seat regulations were only looking at frontal impact protection,” Emily Thomas with Consumer Reports Auto Safety said. “But now they’ve been updated to also focus on side impact protection, which is great because we know that there is a high risk of injury and fatality with side crashes.”

It is unclear exactly when the new regulation will take effect. While that is still being decided, Consumer Reports says there is good news for parents.

“The new regulation doesn’t mean you need a new car seat,” Thomas said. “Your current car seat is already tested to a tough standard and will keep your child safe.”

If you are shopping for a new seat, Consumer Reports says you can check the packaging or the company’s website to see if it’s been tested with the new side-impact standard.

Even without a collision, car seats can shift. Consumer Reports says it’s important to frequently test the installation and to make sure your child is properly harnessed.

