Mooresville mayor hints at possible resignation during town meeting

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney is signaling he may step down before his current two‑year term ends in November 2027.

During Monday night’s town board meeting, Carney said he had considered resigning even before the recent controversy surrounding his leadership.

Carney referenced past tensions within town government, saying:

“It was only because I felt like it was a specific, inappropriate move to go after some members of our team specifically. And we’re past that.”

He added that any decision about leaving office early will depend on his family and the town’s upcoming budget process.

“What I now want to go back to is focus on my family. That’s what’s going to make that decision, and we can’t really have that conversation until we first get a budget passed.”

Channel 9 has reported extensively on the controversy involving Carney after he was allegedly seen inside Town Hall without pants last year. In April, the town commission issued a vote of no confidence in the mayor.

At the time, Carney told Channel 9 he planned to remain in office through the end of his term.

It’s unclear whether his position has changed.

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