18‑year‑old motorcyclist killed in Rock Hill crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Mount Gallant Road.

Officers say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when a Harley‑Davidson motorcycle collided with a GMC Yukon. The 18‑year‑old motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries.

The department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded and began a full investigation.

According to preliminary findings, the motorcyclist was traveling west on Dave Lyle Boulevard and had a green light when the Yukon, traveling east, failed to yield and made a left turn in front of him. Investigators say the rider was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Yukon was issued a citation for failure to yield right-of-way while making a left turn.

However, the investigation remains ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group