Carolina BBQ Festival brings tastings and tunes to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina BBQ Festival will return for its fourth year on April 4-5 in Uptown, bringing together more than 16 of the Southeast’s most celebrated pitmasters for a weekend of world-class barbecue and charitable giving.

As part of the Charlotte SHOUT! festival, the Carolina BBQ Festival offers attendees a chance to enjoy a variety of barbecue tastings, including whole hog barbecue, tacos, sausage, chopped pork, ribs, and chicken. Other festivities include live music, shopping, and various activations, all set against the backdrop of Charlotte’s skyline.

“What started as a vision to unite the barbecue community has evolved into something truly remarkable,” said Lewis Donald, founder of the Carolina BBQ Festival. “Four years in, we’re not just cooking whole hog – we’re preserving a Southern tradition and making a real difference in our community.”

The festival kicks off April 4 with tastings and a meet and greet with the pitmasters from 6 to 10 p.m. at Victoria Yards (209 E. 7th Street). Admission costs $35.

The main festival on April 5 will include tastings from 17 pitmaster stations, live entertainment, and a marketplace for BBQ rubs and sauces from 12 to 4 p.m. General admission cost $75.

VIP experiences are also available.

Children younger than 10 are admitted free.

All proceeds from the festival will support national and local charities, including Operation BBQ Relief and Hungry Heroes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to carolinabbqfest.org.

