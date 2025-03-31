Wine, food and cocktails highlight Charlotte StrEATs Festival

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte StrEATs Festival is set to return this spring, showcasing the Queen City’s culinary talents with three exciting events.

The festival, part of the annual Charlotte Shout celebration, kicks off with StrEATs Uncorked on April 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Johnson and Wales, where attendees can enjoy North Carolina’s finest wines and regional cuisines.

The celebration continues with the Charlotte StrEATs Tasting Tour on April 12 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Gateway Village, offering bites from local restaurants, cooking demonstrations, and handcrafted cocktails.

The main event, the Charlotte StrEATs Festival, takes place on April 13 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Gateway Village, featuring an artisan market, cooking competitions, food trucks, cocktail demos, and other programs. Admission to the festival is free. You can register for

StrEATs Uncorked and Tasting Tour are open to adults 21 and older.

Tickets are required for StrEATs Uncorked and the StrEATs Tasting Tour and are available now at early bird prices.

VIDEO: Crafted with love: Mano Bella Artisan Foods

Crafted with love: Mano Bella Artisan Foods





©2025 Cox Media Group