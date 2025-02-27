Carowinds’ waterpark to unveil adults-only area this summer

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Harbor Waterpark at Carowinds is set to unveil an exclusive adults-only area, the Carolina Harbor Shore Club, this summer. This new section is designed for guests aged 21 and over, offering a “sophisticated atmosphere” away from the main attractions, the theme park announced on Thursday.
The Carolina Harbor Shore Club promises a serene environment where adults can unwind and relax in style. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities, from sipping drinks to playing games with friends, all in a peaceful setting.
Paul Metto’s Dockside Bar
Carolina Harbor Shore Club will have Paul Metto’s Dockside Bar, which is a full-service swim-up pool bar.
Guests can have a drink without ever getting out of the water.
Lawn Game Area
There will be a lawn game area for guests to play games, including cornhole and giant Jenga.
Private Cabanas
There will be six new cabanas available for rent, which will have a private retreat with amenities,
such as a mini fridge, flat screen TV, and dedicated server.
