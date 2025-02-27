Carowinds’ waterpark to unveil adults-only area this summer

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Harbor Waterpark at Carowinds is set to unveil an exclusive adults-only area, the Carolina Harbor Shore Club, this summer. This new section is designed for guests aged 21 and over, offering a “sophisticated atmosphere” away from the main attractions, the theme park announced on Thursday.

The Carolina Harbor Shore Club promises a serene environment where adults can unwind and relax in style. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities, from sipping drinks to playing games with friends, all in a peaceful setting.

Paul Metto’s Dockside Bar

Carolina Harbor Shore Club will have Paul Metto’s Dockside Bar, which is a full-service swim-up pool bar.

Guests can have a drink without ever getting out of the water.

Lawn Game Area

There will be a lawn game area for guests to play games, including cornhole and giant Jenga.

Private Cabanas

There will be six new cabanas available for rent, which will have a private retreat with amenities,

such as a mini fridge, flat screen TV, and dedicated server.

0 of 9 Carolina Harbor Shore Club renderings (CAROWINDS) Carolina Harbor Shore Club renderings (CAROWINDS) Carolina Harbor Shore Club renderings (CAROWINDS) Carolina Harbor Shore Club renderings (CAROWINDS) Carolina Harbor Shore Club renderings (CAROWINDS) Carolina Harbor Shore Club renderings (CAROWINDS) Carolina Harbor Shore Club renderings (CAROWINDS) rendering of Paul Metto’s Dockside Bar at Carolina Harbor Shore Club (Courtesy Carowinds)

VIDEO: Carowinds to retire three rides

Carowinds to retire three rides









©2025 Cox Media Group