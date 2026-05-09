Neighbors stunned after woman shoots, kills husband in Monroe home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County man was shot and killed in his home on Winding Way Drive in Monroe. His wife is now charged with murder.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with the couple’s neighbors on Saturday.

Deputies got the call around 2:30 Friday afternoon. Investigators say it was the wife who called them.

They say 74-year-old Patty Griffin told them she accidentally shot her husband in the shoulder.

Patty Griffin

When deputies arrived at the couple’s home in Monroe, they administered first aid to Dennis Griffin in an effort to save his life. Unfortunately, they were not successful.

Investigators say that Mrs. Griffin tried to conceal evidence and that the incident was not an accident.

The couple has lived in the neighborhood more than 28 years. Neighbors are stunned.

“Everybody looks out for each other. Those people there had been there for a long time,” said Mark Newman. “I’d see them at the mailbox. She would be there with her little dog and he would be on the motorcycle with the side car with the dog and her and the motorcycle. They seemed like decent people.”

Mrs. Griffin has been charged with second-degree murder.

One neighbors tells us she suffers from dementia. Deputies have not said anything about that.

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