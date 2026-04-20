Carolina Panthers Keep Pounding Classic returns this summer

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers Keep Pounding Classic is back for its fourth year.

Four local high school teams will play at Bank of American Stadium.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Indian Land will face off against Northwestern, followed by a matchup between Cardinal Gibbons and Hough.

Channel 9 spoke to the coach at Hough High School.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids and other kids to play on the inner fields surface. A lot of kids don’t get the chance to have this opportunity,” the coach said. “Once they leave high school, even when they go to play in college, I think it’s first class.”

Tickets are just $8 and can be bought here.

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