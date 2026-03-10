Free agency tracker: Panthers make immediate splash

CHARLOTTE — NFL free agency is underway, and the Carolina Panthers are making a flurry of moves.

Signings:

Jaelan Phillips, linebacker: The Panthers signed free agent linebacker Jaelan Phillips Monday afternoon, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for the second half of the season after being traded by the Miami Dolphins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Phillips signed a 4-year, $120 million deal that will have $80 million in guarantees. Phillips, 26, has 28 sacks in five seasons in the NFL.

Devin Lloyd, linebacker: Carolina made another splash Monday night by signing linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. Lloyd finished last season with 35 solo tackles and five interceptions. Lloyd signed a three-year, $45 million deal, reports say.

Chiefs Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs the ball 99 yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

Kenny Pickett, quarterback: The Panthers added to its quarterback room on Monday by signing free agent Kenny Pickett from the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN is reporting the one-year deal is worth $7.5 million and includes $4 million in guarantees.

LaBryan Ray, defensive end: The team re-signed restricted free agent defensive end LaBryan Ray, who has played in 46 games with 10 starts for the Panthers over the last three seasons.

Robert Rochell, cornerback: The Panthers signed Rochell, who has had stints before on the Panthers. Rochell, 27, in the final four regular-season games this season and the wildcard game against the Los Angeles Rams.

David Moore, wide receiver: The Panthers re-signed David Moore, the team announced. Moore, 31, missed most of last season with an injury.

Isaiah Simmons, linebacker: Simmons, 27, is back with the team after making five appearances in the regular season in 2025.

Thomas Incoom, linebacker: Inccom resigned with the Panthers and led the team with 16 special teams tackles last season.

Stone Forsythe, offensive tackle: Forsythe, a free agent, plans to sign with the Panthers. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and last with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Departures:

A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle: The Panthers released A’Shawn Robinson Tuesday to get younger in the trenches. Robinson, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, starting 32 games and collecting 145 tackles.

Panthers Jets Football Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) sacks New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) (Angelina Katsanis/AP)

Rico Dowdle, running back: The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Rico Dowdle to a two-year deal, ESPN is reporting. Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards last season after starting the year as the team’s backup.

Cade Mays, center: Center Cade Mays signed with the Detroit Lions after starting 12 games for the Panthers in 2025, ESPN is reporting.

