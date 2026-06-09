Carolina Panthers take field for mini-camp

CHARLOTTE — It’s back to business for the Carolina Panthers as they kick off mini camp, and one prominent piece of the offense was not on the field with the rest of the team Tuesday afternoon.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian during 11 on 11 teamwork as he works back from a foot injury. That absence opened up more reps for rookie Chris Brazzell. There’s plenty of excitement around the explosive third-round pick out of Tennessee. He’s big, fast, and physical with a wide catch radius.

Quarterback Bryce Young said he saw Brazzell’s talent and says he’s a quick learner.

“Coming in understanding space. Understanding landmarks. Understanding route timing, Route tempo,” Young said. “I’ve been super impressed with his professionalism.”

>> Channel 9’s Phil Orban reports from Panthers minicamp in the video at the top of the page.

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