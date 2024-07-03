NCDMV reopens Catawaba County license plate agency

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has announced it will be reopening its license plate agency in Catawba County.

According to the DMV, the office closed on October 10, 2023, due to the ending of the previous operator’s contract.

It is set to reopen on July 10 on Conover Boulevard W.

It will operate from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs; however, the license plate agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

They offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards, and duplicate registrations.

Currently, there are 123 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina.

