Carolina Panthers welcome newest group of Tepper Scholars

CHARLOTTE — The Tepper Scholars program at the University of South Carolina has expanded to include 30 students, and they were welcomed on the sideline at Bank of America Stadium this week before the Carolina Panthers’ game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jeremiah Smith, a senior and Tepper Scholar at USC, described his experience with the program as being “like a kid in the candy store.”

The program aims to provide students with opportunities in sports management and has been cemented by the Tepper family’s legacy on campus following the recent renaming of the David and Nicole Tepper Department of Sports and Management.

“You meet them, they’re a little scared and eager to learn and as the years go by, they start getting more confident,” said Nicole Tepper, reflecting on the growth of students in the program.

Smith offered advice to incoming freshmen.

“Just never say no always be happy and excited to take in every opportunity,” Smith said, emphasizing the importance of embracing opportunities.

