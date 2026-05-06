Judge grants bond to suspect in Richmond County junior firefighter’s death

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect accused of the death of a Richmond County junior firefighter was granted bond on Wednesday.

Conner Williams is accused of killing 16-year-old Cordova junior firefighter Gabe Ennis.

Family said the two were best friends. The shooting happened on Wallace Road last June. Williams is charged with first-degree murder.

Ennis’ family spoke in court on Wednesday and asked for Williams to remain in jail. Despite those efforts, a judge granted Williams a $750,000 bond.

According to court records, the conditions of his release say Williams must remain in Richmond County, and he can’t have contact with the victim’s family, girlfriend, or witnesses.

It also said he can’t possess any firearms and will have a curfew.

©2026 Cox Media Group