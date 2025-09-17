Carolina Renaissance Festival returns to Huntersville this fall

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival is set to return to Huntersville for its 32nd season, offering a blend of history and fantasy over eight weekends from Oct. 4 to Nov. 23.

Set in a “storybook village” north of Charlotte, the festival invites visitors to experience medieval marvels with over 300 costumed characters, jousting tournaments, and an artisan marketplace.

According to a news release, visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment, including the Tournament Joust, where they can cheer for their favorite knight in a thrilling display of chivalry. The festival also features Bird of Prey presentations, showcasing falcons, hawks, and owls in flight.

The Living Mermaids return to enchant children with their underwater performances, while new musicians, circus performers, and artisans create a lively atmosphere.

The artisan marketplace at the festival offers over 140 merchants selling handmade jewelry, blown glass, woven garments, and more. Attendees can also try their hand at blacksmithing.

For those seeking adventure, the festival provides people-powered rides and games of skill, such as climbing a castle wall, flying on DaVinci’s machine, and axe throwing.

There are plenty of food options, with offerings like giant roasted turkey legs, steak-on-a-stake, and medieval-themed drinks. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

Tickets are available online, with free parking provided by Harris Teeter.

