Carolina Strong: Teen fights through cancer to play on football team

CHARLOTTE — A local high school senior is achieving a dream he once thought was impossible.

Nakiylon Lee is a defensive tackle at Rocky River High School, and is currently in his first and only season with the Ravens.

“From ninth grade, he wanted to play football, but he could not play because first of all COVID,” said his mother, Nicole Lee.

“Then 10th grade year, I was getting into it at the end of the year, so I was going to play in 11th grade,” Nakiylon said. “That’s when I got the news.”

The symptoms came suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere -- at 16 years old, Nakiylon was diagnosed with cancer.

