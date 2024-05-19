2 people rescued from house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning following a house fire in east Charlotte.

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Allister Drive. The Charlotte Fire Department rescued two people from the house and they were sent to the hospital.

The fire was controlled in 20 minutes and none else was hurt.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could visible damage to the house. The fire is still under investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 seriously hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says)

1 seriously hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group