Carolina Strong: Union County teen inspires with ‘The Literary Vault’ blog

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County teenager is inspiring others with her passion for reading through her blog, ‘The Literary Vault,’ which she started at just 13 years old.

Cyra Aggarwal, a 15-year-old student at Marvin Ridge High School, created ‘The Literary Vault’ to share her love of books with a wider audience.

The blog features book reviews, quizzes, comparisons, and an author interview series.

“I felt as though I was giving recommendations, and I could make that into something more, where I could help other people, which I don’t have contact with,” Cyra said about her motivation to start the blog.

Cyra’s love for reading began at a young age and has been a constant companion throughout her life.

“I think books have been that constant friend that I’ve had whenever, like, you know, I’m feeling down or bored,” she explained.

Having moved over 15 schools across three countries, including Denmark, Canada, and the U.S., books have provided Cyra with a sense of stability and comfort.

The blog, which started with book reviews and recommendations, has expanded to include various interactive elements like book quizzes and an author interview series.

“It’s like everything bookish,” Cyra described. Cyra hopes to inspire others to find joy in reading.

“I kind of wanted to bring that spark back, because I know like even though reading may sound boring to some people, I think everybody can find that perfect fit for their book, and they can get into reading,” she said.

