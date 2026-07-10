Carolinas drivers see gas prices jump as Iran conflict continues

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Gas prices are climbing in the Carolinas and across the country as the war in Iran intensifies.

AAA reports the price for unleaded gas climbed 12 cents over the last two days, with some areas seeing a 30-cent difference at the pump. The average price in North Carolina is $3.60 a gallon.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Driver Janis Crisp told Channel 9 how the price of gas has affected her.

“I can tell a difference within my budget,” Crisp said. “Everything is very expensive. Not just the gas, but everything.”

Phillip Annas owns Mel’s Superette in Hickory, which has been run by his family for decades. He is trying to keep prices down to $3.40 a gallon but admits it’s out of his control.

“Dad always prides himself in keeping gas prices and other prices as low as we can,” Annas said. “I will have to eventually go up the next time I get a load of gas in. My gas price will have to increase.”

Gas stations expect costs to jump this weekend.

Diesel prices also rose 7 cents, though overall prices are down nearly 18 cents from a month ago.

©2026 Cox Media Group