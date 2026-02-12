Carolinas hit record for single-day energy use

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy says customers in the Carolinas hit an all-time high for using electricity in late January.

According to a news release from Duke Energy, the company “experienced its highest-ever demand for electricity in North and South Carolina” on Jan. 27.

The low temperature on the morning of Jan. 27 was around 14 degrees in Charlotte, which led to increased demand.

Duke Energy said the peak was at 37,308 megawatt hours between 7 and 8 a.m. The previous record was set in Jan. 2025 at 37,260 megawatts.

About a week after that, Duke Energy asked customers to try and reduce electricity use amid another winter storm that blasted the Carolinas in early February.

No blackouts were reported due to energy use.

