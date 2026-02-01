Winter storm blankets all 100 NC counties in snow; governor advises staying off roads

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein gave an update on the major winter storm impacting the entire state.

Stein said in a press conference that all 100 counties in the state saw snow. Some areas got as much as 16 inches.

Stein said the main concerns right now are the freezing temperatures. and wind chills. His main message, however, was to stay off the roads.

“DOT has 2500 people out working overtime to clear as much snow today as they can, but our fear is that with temperatures staying below freezing today and much of tomorrow, many roads will be bad in many places across the state for days to come,” Stein said.

Stein urged to make sure to have a full tank of gas if they have to be on the roads and that your phone is fully charged just in case you’re stranded for an extended period of time.

