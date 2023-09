CHARLOTTE — Police shut down Carowinds Boulevard in both directions Wednesday night after a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. at Choate Circle and was still closed three hours later, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police advised motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

