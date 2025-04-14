Cash reward offered for help finding missing French bulldog

CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte Crimestoppers are offering a cash reward for help finding a missing French bulldog.

The dog, named Julio, was inside of a car when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it was stolen on April 6 from a north Charlotte apartment complex.

The dog’s owner, Jayla Gittens, said she was in the process of moving when the thieves jumped in her running car and drove away while she went back inside to get boxes.

She said her car has since been found but Julio was not inside.

In addition to her dog, several other items were taken including a work laptop.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

