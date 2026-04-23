Man wins $209M Powerball jackpot, second largest prize in NC’s history

RALEIGH — Richard Kee Jr., of Roanoke Rapids, won the second-largest prize won in North Carolina lottery history, officials announced on Thursday.

The Halifax County man bought a $2 Powerball ticket on Jan. 21 and won a $209.3 million jackpot.

Kee chose to remain anonymous for 90 days.

A lottery player in the state who wins $50 million or more can keep their win anonymous for up to 90 days after claiming the prize, according to state law.

Kee bought the winning ticket from West 10th Mart on West 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.

The retailer received a $50,000 bonus incentive for selling the winning ticket.

Kee claimed his prize on Jan 22. He could have chosen an annuity of $209.3 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $95.3 million.

He chose the lump sum. After taxes, Kee took home $68.6 million.

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