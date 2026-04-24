After multiple killings, Uptown club’s future sparks community concern

CHARLOTTE — A once‑popular Uptown Charlotte nightclub with a long history of violence is back on the market, and a mother who lost her son there is determined to make sure another club never takes its place.

The Brooklyn Lounge has been vacant for months, its doors closed after multiple deadly shootings, including the one that killed Dawn Wheeler’s son last September.

He was caught in the crossfire when two groups opened fire outside the business.

Wheeler says the pain of losing her son is something she relives every time she passes the building. “You can’t explain to anyone the loss of a child,” she said.

Wheeler remembers rushing to the scene that night and kneeling on the ground to gather her son’s blood, unwilling to leave anything of him behind.

Real estate signs now hang on the property, signaling it is available for sale or lease.

But Wheeler said she cannot bear the thought of another nightclub opening in the same space.

“Three murders at one site, we can never allow it to be a fourth,” Wheeler expressed. “My soul cannot rest knowing there is a potential that someone can open another club.”

She stresses she is not against new businesses, but believes the community deserves something safer and more positive.

“It’s a capitalist society, but we can do better. This is Charlotte. We can do better,” she said.

No arrests have been made in her son’s case. Wheeler and her family said they plan to lobby the Charlotte City Council to prevent another nightlife venue from moving into the building.

The realtor representing the property declined to comment, so it remains unclear whether there has been interest from potential buyers or tenants.

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