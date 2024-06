CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Catawba County said Saturday night that they had to remove someone from a car after a serious crash along Highway 321.

All lanes on the northbound side just reopened at a bridge where Highway 321 meets Highway 70 near Hickory.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear how badly they were hurt.

©2024 Cox Media Group