Charlotte transit repairs will cause temporary French Street closure

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System will temporarily close the French Street Station on Beatties Ford Road beginning Saturday as crews complete concrete repairs at the Gold Line stop.

During the closure, Gold Line streetcars will bypass French Street and instead begin and end service at Johnson C. Smith University. Regular service is expected to resume once the weekend repairs are complete.

CATS says the work is part of ongoing efforts to maintain safe and accessible infrastructure for streetcar riders, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The closure comes as CATS continues broader improvements across its transit system. Last month, the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority approved a new fare policy that will eventually introduce fares on the Gold Line and streamline payment options.

The changes, which are expected to roll out over the next 12 to 18 months, are also intended to improve safety. Public outreach events will be held before the new fare system is implemented.

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