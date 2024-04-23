CATS makes efforts in riders’ safety through community involvement

CHARLOTTE — Advocates are pushing for safety enhancements on buses operated by the Charlotte Area Transit System.

Volunteers will conduct surveys of bus riders starting Thursday to ask for feedback on riders’ experiences and safety.

It comes after CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed in 2022.

At 1:30 p.m. on May 4, advocates are organizing a press conference and community ride from the Rosa Parks Community Transit Center on Beatties Ford Road to Uptown Charlotte.

Organizers said Rivera’s mother will be in attendance.

“If you’ve been impacted by violence, if someone you know has been impacted by violence here in the Charlotte community, we are asking you to come out on May 4 and participate in this ride,” said Nichel Dunlap-Thompson, who is with the NAACP.

Organizers said they appreciate their working relationship with CATS to improve safety for everyone.

