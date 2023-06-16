CATS to offer free rides for Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE — Bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, City LYNX Gold Line, and paratransit will be free for riders on Monday, in honor of Juneteenth, the Charlotte Area Transit System announced Friday.

All CATS bus routes, paratransit, the LYNX Blue Line and the CityLYNX Gold Line will operate fare-free Monday, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth.#RideCATS #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/jUEPYI5jf4 — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) June 16, 2023

Call CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433) if you have questions.

VIDEO: Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 16-18

Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 16-18

©2023 Cox Media Group