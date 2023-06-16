Local

CATS to offer free rides for Juneteenth

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATS Light Rail

CHARLOTTE — Bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, City LYNX Gold Line, and paratransit will be free for riders on Monday, in honor of Juneteenth, the Charlotte Area Transit System announced Friday.

Call CATS customer service at 704-336-RIDE (7433) if you have questions.

