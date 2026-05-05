CATS provides transit services for Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE — The Truist Championship is teeing off this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, with the Charlotte Area Transit System providing public transit services.

These services aim to offer convenient transportation for more than 200,000 expected guests, beginning Thursday.

The transit system will allow digital ticket holders to access all of its services on the date their ticket is valid. This access does not include the practice round scheduled for Wednesday.

Elizabeth Presutti, chief administrative officer for CATS, highlighted the significance of the partnership.

Presutti stated, “CATS is proud to partner with the Truist Championship to support this major event. With more than 200,000 guests expected, public transit plays a vital role in keeping our city moving. We’re excited to offer convenient, seamless transportation for all ticketholders beginning Thursday, May 7.”

To use the services, attendees can take the Blue Line to the Sharon Road West Station. From there, incremental service on CATS bus route 43 will transport guests to and from the Quail Hollow Club throughout the event.

Digital Championship tickets are required to ride these services.

Customers without a Championship ticket must purchase a transit pass to ride. The standard fare is $2.20 and can be paid with exact change onboard, at a Ticket Vending Machine located at rail stations, or through the CATS-Pass mobile app.

Parking availability may be limited at the Sharon Road West Park and Ride. CATS encourages attendees to plan their parking.

Another option is the I-485/South Boulevard Park and Ride, which offers more than 1,300 parking spaces and is located one mile from the Sharon Road West Station.

The Truist Championship is set to begin this week in Charlotte. Public transit services for ticketholders will start on Thursday.

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