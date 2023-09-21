Caught on Camera: Rock Hill coffee shop broken into, entire safe stolen

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Surveillance video from a Rock Hill coffee shop shows a break-in, where someone left with thousands of dollars in just a few minutes.

The robbery happened at Knowledge Perk Coffee Company on West White Street, where a man walked the back door empty-handed and left with a safe filled with cash.

Ryan Sanderson, the owner of Knowledge Perk in Rock Hill, couldn’t believe his eyes when he was watching the video, saying they haven’t had a problem since opening their location in the small South Carolina town.

“It was just really alarming that, oh, wait a second. This is really my store. This is my video,” Sanderson said.

The person only spent about 10 minutes in the store before making off with the safe. Sanderson says it has nearly $2,000 inside, and some of that was made up of employee tips.

But the break-in itself wasn’t the most unsettling aspect of the story; it was the time it happened: just before the first employee clocked in for work.

“Just a little bit longer than an hour after that, and we have employees coming into the store,” Sanderson said. “If you’ve got enough guts to break in someplace and steal, or what else can happen?”

For an early morning employee, Jacob Weis, something was off after clocking in. When he looked down, at where the safe normally sits, it was completely empty. Now, a thought continuously runs in the back of his mind: ‘What if’?

“It’s a little nerve-wracking knowing that somebody could have been in here while I was in here,” Weis said.

