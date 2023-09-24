A celebration of Charlotte’s international community returns to UNCC

CHARLOTTE — The International Festival returned to UNCC for the 45th celebration of the Queen City’s international community.

Students and alumni alike return year after year to introduce others to the festival as a way to educate about other cultures.

“It’s really nice to see other cultures and see how your culture is representing it to other people and letting people know that there is more interesting stuff about your culture than what they hear the stereotypes about,” said Alya Elsarraf, a UNCC alum.

Organizers say the festival celebrates and recognizes Charlotte’s growing diversity.

More than 35 nations were represented at the Festival Marketplace during the Parade of Nations.

The first festival was held in 1975 and has seen as many as 20,000 people. It is also UNC Charlotte’s longest-running event

