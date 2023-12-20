Cell phone tower scam under investigation in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unusual scam that involves cell phone towers.

Investigators said the potential scam involves property owners leasing land for towers to be built on their land but never seeing any construction or payments on the lease.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with one of the lead investigators on the case.

He said the property owners are promised thousands of dollars every month if they allow a company to lease a parcel of their land to build a cell tower.

However, so far not a single tower has been built and the property owners have paid anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000 upfront.

“There are legitimate cell phone towers, but they’re done differently. Usually, most of the time, the carrier comes to the person. There’s no money put up front, and you don’t have to pay any money,” Captain Jeremy Williams explained.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone who may have been involved in this scam to report any paperwork from the transaction and bank statements.

At this point, investigators said they have not charged anyone and have not named any possible suspects.

The sheriff’s office said they have reached out to federal authorities about the case after learning about other possible victims in other states.

If you or someone you know believes they are a part of this scam, you are asked to collect everything that is requested on the forms located here and bring them to the second floor of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

