House fire under investigation in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A fire destroyed a family’s home in south Charlotte early Monday morning.

It started just before midnight on Standing Stone Court, near the intersection with Park Road and Johnston Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it took 30 firefighters a little over half and hour to get the fire under control.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is working to figure out how it started.

