Change of plans for high-profile SouthPark site

CHARLOTTE — Mid-America Apartment Communities is planning a mixed-use project at Phillips Place in SouthPark.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based firm filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on July 15 to rezone 3.7 acres at the retail center from mixed-use development district, optional (MUDD-O, SPA) to regional activity center, conditional (RAC, CD), according to public records. MAA plans to build a 275-unit multifamily community with up to 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial uses, a site plan filed with the rezoning petition shows.

The site plan indicates the apartment community would be built where the former Regal Cinemas used to stand. The movie theater was demolished in 2022. Phillips Place, a 134,000-square-foot mixed-use center, was built by Lincoln Property Co. — formerly Lincoln Harris — and opened in 1997.

Lincoln originally planned to replace the theater with a 10-story office tower and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The developer later filed an amended site plan that indicated a possible shift, showing a hotel, rooftop restaurant, a mix of offices and two levels of retail.

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