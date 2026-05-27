Channel 9 gets closer look at MLS All-Star game preparations

CHARLOTTE — In two months, the Queen City will host Major League Soccer’s all-star game at Bank of America Stadium.

It will take place shortly after the World Cup ends, and Channel 9 sports director Phil Orban got a close look at the preparations.

Tepper Sports and Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Eric Sudol has only been in Charlotte for 17 months. But it didn’t take him long to discover the city’s greatest strength: sense of community and collaboration.

“The ability for people and people that may even be competitors to come together, shake hands, and put their best foot forward for Charlotte,” Sudol said. “And here we now find ourselves at an inflection point, Phil, with this event that can catapult us to even another level.”

>> Orban gets a close look at the preparation for MLS Al-Star game.

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