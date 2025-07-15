Charlotte to host 2026 MLS All-Star Game, source says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is set to host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, with the official announcement expected Wednesday, a source confirmed with Channel 9.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner, Don Garber, had previously promised that Charlotte would host an All-Star Game during the city’s record-setting inaugural match three years ago.

“In the last couple years, Cincinnati, a new stadium in Columbus, Austin, Nashville, Miami, so many new teams that have come in over the last couple years. We commit all star games to all of them. Charlotte absolutely will have an All-Star game, but when is way to early to commit to,” said Don Garber, MLS Commissioner, during the inaugural match.

The MLS All-Star Game is traditionally played in late July, and this year, Austin FC is hosting the event.

A news conference is planned at Bank of America Stadium, where the official announcement regarding Charlotte’s hosting of the 2026 All-Star Game is expected to be made.

