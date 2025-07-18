Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 Big 22 Players to Watch: This is the 16th year of Channel 9’s efforts to recognize the best football players on and off the field in North and South Carolina.

Here is the 2025 class:

Patrick Blee: South Point (Belmont): QB

KD Cotton: West Charlotte: ATH

J’Zavien Currence: South Pointe (Rock Hill): DB

TJ Davis: Weddington: LB

Leo Delaney: Providence Day: OL

Josh Dobson: Catawba Ridge: DB

Rodney Dunham: Myers Park: DL

Caleb Gordon: Ashbrook: LB

Aiden Harris: Weddington: DL

Nate Kamba: Corvian: DL

Manny Lewis: Marvin Ridge: DL

Elijah Littlejohn: West Charlotte: DL

Samari Matthews: Hough: DB

Jalaythan Mayfield: Lincolnton: LB

Jace McCullum: Hickory Ridge: DE

Sequel Patterson: Indian Land: ATH

Nick Reddish: Independence: DB

Gordon Sellars: Providence Day: WR

D’Various Surratt: Crest: DB

Tex Vaughn: Kings Mountain: TE

Tamarion Watkins: Northwestern: S

Jaxon Dollar: East Lincoln: TE

Channel 9 will start to introduce you to this year’s class starting Aug. 7.

The Big 22 previews will continue every weekday until voting for our five finalists begins Sept. 5.

