Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 Big 22 Players to Watch: This is the 16th year of Channel 9’s efforts to recognize the best football players on and off the field in North and South Carolina.

Here is the 2025 class:

  • Patrick Blee: South Point (Belmont): QB
  • KD Cotton: West Charlotte: ATH
  • J’Zavien Currence: South Pointe (Rock Hill): DB
  • TJ Davis: Weddington: LB
  • Leo Delaney: Providence Day: OL
  • Josh Dobson: Catawba Ridge: DB
  • Rodney Dunham: Myers Park: DL
  • Caleb Gordon: Ashbrook: LB
  • Aiden Harris: Weddington: DL
  • Nate Kamba: Corvian: DL
  • Manny Lewis: Marvin Ridge: DL
  • Elijah Littlejohn: West Charlotte: DL
  • Samari Matthews: Hough: DB
  • Jalaythan Mayfield: Lincolnton: LB
  • Jace McCullum: Hickory Ridge: DE
  • Sequel Patterson: Indian Land: ATH
  • Nick Reddish: Independence: DB
  • Gordon Sellars: Providence Day: WR
  • D’Various Surratt: Crest: DB
  • Tex Vaughn: Kings Mountain: TE
  • Tamarion Watkins: Northwestern: S
  • Jaxon Dollar: East Lincoln: TE

Channel 9 will start to introduce you to this year’s class starting Aug. 7.

The Big 22 previews will continue every weekday until voting for our five finalists begins Sept. 5.

