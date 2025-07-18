Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 Big 22 Players to Watch: This is the 16th year of Channel 9’s efforts to recognize the best football players on and off the field in North and South Carolina.
Here is the 2025 class:
- Patrick Blee: South Point (Belmont): QB
- KD Cotton: West Charlotte: ATH
- J’Zavien Currence: South Pointe (Rock Hill): DB
- TJ Davis: Weddington: LB
- Leo Delaney: Providence Day: OL
- Josh Dobson: Catawba Ridge: DB
- Rodney Dunham: Myers Park: DL
- Caleb Gordon: Ashbrook: LB
- Aiden Harris: Weddington: DL
- Nate Kamba: Corvian: DL
- Manny Lewis: Marvin Ridge: DL
- Elijah Littlejohn: West Charlotte: DL
- Samari Matthews: Hough: DB
- Jalaythan Mayfield: Lincolnton: LB
- Jace McCullum: Hickory Ridge: DE
- Sequel Patterson: Indian Land: ATH
- Nick Reddish: Independence: DB
- Gordon Sellars: Providence Day: WR
- D’Various Surratt: Crest: DB
- Tex Vaughn: Kings Mountain: TE
- Tamarion Watkins: Northwestern: S
- Jaxon Dollar: East Lincoln: TE
Channel 9 will start to introduce you to this year’s class starting Aug. 7.
The Big 22 previews will continue every weekday until voting for our five finalists begins Sept. 5.
VIDEO: Channel 9 announces 2024 Big 22 Player of the Year
©2025 Cox Media Group